Baskin-Robbins is seeing a new kind of customer request — expectant parents looking to turn a pint into a gender reveal.

Searching “ice cream gender reveal” on social media returns a flood of images and videos showing people scooping into what appears to be plain vanilla ice cream, only to reveal a hidden layer of pink or blue beneath.

For the sweet reveal, a helping hand from store staff is key, according to Instagram posts.

Rather than learning the baby’s sex themselves, some expectant parents pass along a sealed note from their doctor to Baskin-Robbins employees, who prepare a custom pint. Depending on the information in that note, pink (for a girl) or blue (for a boy) ice cream is used for the bottom layer, which is then covered with white vanilla ice cream.

The pint then becomes part of a gender reveal party, where the baby’s sex is shared with family and friends. The trend follows the broader rise of such celebrations, which originated in the United States and often use cakes or balloons for the reveal.

As the idea spreads, users have begun sharing tips online.

“Ask them to layer it flat,” one Threads user wrote. “Otherwise, the color might show when you open the lid.”

Not everyone is enthusiastic. Some say the trend could add to the workload for part-time staff, especially during busy hours.

“It’s fine once or twice, but now it feels like everyone is doing it,” one user wrote on X. “I hope people avoid asking for this when stores are crowded.”