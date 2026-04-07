HD Hyundai said Tuesday that its autonomous navigation subsidiary Avikus has secured type approval from Norway-based classification society DNV for its HiNAS Control system, marking a key step toward commercialization.

HiNAS Control integrates perception, decision-making and control, enabling vessels to detect surrounding ships and obstacles, assess conditions and autonomously avoid collisions.

The approval is the first for a mass-producible autonomous navigation system designed for broad application across vessel types. It allows installation without additional verification, improving deployment efficiency and boosting confidence among global shipowners.

Avikus worked with DNV for over three years to define safety requirements and establish a verification framework. The system was tested under various conditions, including nighttime and adverse weather, with collision avoidance evaluated based on international maritime rules.

The framework is expected to serve as a reference for future global standards, as the industry lacks unified guidelines. It also comes as the International Maritime Organization continues discussions on its Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships code, with the findings likely to inform future technical standards.

Vidar Dolonen, DNV’s regional manager for Korea and Japan, said the approval shows autonomous navigation is moving from concept to commercialization.

"The certification validates the system’s safety and reliability at a global level, adding that the company will accelerate commercialization and contribute to setting international standards," said Avikus CEO Lim Do-hyung.

HiNAS Control has been applied as a standard feature on HD Hyundai-built vessels since 2023 and has secured cumulative orders for more than 500 ships.