Monsta X shared plans for the North American leg of its “The X: Nexus” tour via agency Starship Entertainment on Tuesday.

The group will visit 10 cities in the US and Canada, starting in Fairfax, Virginia, on Oct. 3. Tour stops include New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as Toronto.

The group of six kicked off the tour with three shows in Seoul in January. On the last day of the Seoul show, I.M cut his hair on stage. He enlisted the following month.

The remaining bandmates are carrying on with the tour, which takes them to Jakarta, Indonesia later this month. Last week, Monsta X released its third full album in the US, “Unfold.”