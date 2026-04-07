SEOUL, South Korea , April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced the global launch of its 'Forests Without Names' campaign, an initiative that celebrates Earth Month this April by naming sea forests worldwide while highlighting their environmental importance.

The campaign aims to increase awareness of these often overlooked underwater ecosystems and reinforce Hyundai Motor's long-term marine conservation efforts, including seaweed-based sea forest restoration off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea, and marine waste cleanup projects spanning 10 countries.

"Hyundai Motor Company has been committed to forest conservation across both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Through the 'Forests Without Names' campaign, we are pleased to shed light on sea forests and highlight their ecological value and the importance of protecting our marine environments. We are especially proud to bring this story to life creatively — sparking curiosity about what has long gone unnoticed, and inspiring people to care about what they now know by name. We will continue to advance our sustainability efforts in pursuit of a more environmentally responsible future."

– Hyunchul Jeon, Head of Future Business & Sustainability Group at Hyundai Motor Company

What Are Sea Forests and Why Do They Matter?

Sea forests are underwater ecosystems formed by dense marine algae such as kelp and seaweed. Like terrestrial forests, they provide habitats, filter marine pollutants and support coastal biodiversity.

Global scientific and policy interest in seaweed's climate value increased in 2025, as discussions at the IPCC's 63rd Session in Lima highlighted the need to explore methodological pathways for including seaweed in future carbon accounting frameworks.

Why Is Hyundai Naming Sea Forests?

Unlike iconic terrestrial forests, many sea forests have no formal names — anonymity that limits their visibility and the protection they receive. The campaign addresses this fundamental gap by giving these ecosystems clear identities.

Finalized names will be added to the campaign's Sea Forest Map, which Hyundai Motor ultimately aims to integrate with widely used global mapping platforms and leading Korean platforms including Kakao Map. Hyundai Motor brings the public directly into the process through open voting — driving a shift in environmental communication from awareness alone toward recognition, documentation and long-term protection.

How Does the 'Forests Without Names' Campaign Work?

The campaign builds on Hyundai Motor's earlier environmental storytelling initiatives, including the Cannes Lions-winning 'Tree Correspondents' campaign in 2025, which used artificial intelligence (AI) to give trees a voice and spotlight the importance of forest conservation.

This new initiative expands Hyundai Motor's sustainability focus from land ecosystems to marine environments through three main actions:

The dedicated campaign website will evolve into a global Sea Forest Data Hub, archiving verified information such as location, ecosystem characteristics, and restoration activities. By making this data publicly accessible, Hyundai aims to build one of the world's most comprehensive open databases on underwater forests.

What Will Happen During Earth Month?

Key milestones include:

Finalized names will be added to the campaign's Sea Forest Map, with the goal of registering these sea forests on global mapping platforms in the future.

How Does This Connect to Hyundai Motor's Broader Marine Conservation Work?

The naming initiative is part of Hyundai Motor's longer-term environmental strategy rather than a standalone campaign.

Hyundai Motor has been restoring seaweed forests in Ulsan since 2024 under agreements with Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the Korea Fisheries Resources Agency and Ulsan Metropolitan City. The project spans approximately 3.96 square kilometers and is expected to offset about 1,300 tons of CO₂ annually through carbon absorption and ecosystem restoration, through methods including seaweed transplantation, spore dispersal, artificial underwater longline installations, local species reproduction support and seabed cleanup.

Meanwhile, since 2021, the company has conducted marine waste collection projects in partnership with the Healthy Seas foundation across Europe, Korea and the United States. These efforts have resulted in the removal of approximately 320 tons of marine debris, including discarded fishing nets later recycled into ECONYL® nylon fiber used in vehicle materials such as floor mats for IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, IONIQ 9, INSTER, SANTA FE and NEXO models sold in Europe.

Hyundai Motor aims to support ecosystem recovery and realize potential climate mitigation benefits through these initiatives.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

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