WJSN member defines K-pop beyond language, emphasizing precision and structure

For Dayoung, her new solo EP “What’s a girl to do” is more than just a comeback. It’s shaped by the music style she practiced with during her trainee years and the kind of artist she wants to become.

Set for release on Tuesday, Dayoung’s second EP, “What’s a girl to do,” marks a stylistic shift from her previous EP “Gonna love me, right?” drawing more heavily on early-2000s R&B and dance-pop influences.

“I have a lot of nostalgia for that era,” said Dayoung during a round table interview in southern Seoul. “The beats and the emotions portrayed in the music — and even the performances — I really wanted to bring that out in my own way.”

That influence is reflected in the album’s smoother, more flowing sound, as well as in its music video. Compared to the high-energy structure of “Body,” the title track leans into a softer, more rhythmic style with lyrics that are more direct in meaning.

Dayoung said her goal was to create a song and visual that would feel easy to understand and connect with.

“I wanted to make music and a music video that weren’t difficult to follow,” she said. “I wanted people to be able to understand the song, the visuals and the story all at once, in a way that feels natural.”

Another defining choice behind the EP is its use of all-English lyrics. While some may question the decision — particularly as the K-pop industry faces increasing criticism over its growing use of English — Dayoung said the choice ultimately came down to what best suited her voice.

“During my trainee years, I mainly practiced with English-language R&B songs — especially artists like Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys — to help shape my vocal habits and tone,” said Dayoung. “Maybe it’s because that, but I feel that when I sing in English, I can express my voice color more naturally.”

She added that language, for her, is part of the musical process rather than a fixed rule.

“If I had trained with songs in French or Japanese instead, my solo album could have been in those languages,” said Dayoung with a laugh. “For me, English is just one language option and I hope to explore Korean and other languages in future projects depending on the concept.”

Dayoung’s perspective on language usage also ties into how she defines K-pop more broadly. Having worked both in Korea and abroad while preparing for the album, she said she sees the genre’s defining strength as going beyond language.

“K-pop’s biggest strength is its precision and structure, especially in performance,” she said. “We’re very good at making everything feel complete and exact on stage. That’s something that’s hard to replicate and what K-pop is constantly upheld for abroad.”

At the same time, she said she is “drawn to the freedom and flexibility” she experiences when working on music overseas.

“I hope to be able to find middle ground between freedom and flexibility and K-pop’s precision and structure. I want to combine spontaneity with precision as I continue to build my career,” Dayoung added.

Beyond sound and performance, however, Dayoung said her ultimate goal as an artist is simple: to give people positive energy.

“I believe part of my appeal comes from being someone audiences can relate to, rather than someone who feels distant. I think people feel like I’m someone they’ve seen before from my numerous appearances in reality TV,” she said.

That connection has also made her more aware of the influence she carries, particularly among younger fans.

“While promoting ‘Body,’ I realized I had more younger fans than I expected,” she said. “That made me want to be a better role model. If people are influenced by me, I want that influence to be positive.”

That mindset continues to shape what she hopes listeners take away from her new release.

“My goal is that when people watch my performances or listen to my music, they feel happier,” she said.