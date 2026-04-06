Kim Yo-jong acknowledges Seoul’s apology as “wise” but cautions against further provocations

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a department director in the ruling party, on Monday described Lee Jae-myung as “honest” and “broad-minded” for expressing regret over the drone infiltration incident involving North Korea.

In a statement released that evening via the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said, “Our government assesses that the (South Korean) president personally expressing regret and mentioning measures to prevent recurrence is very fortunate and a wise decision for himself.”

She added, “The South Korean side should not merely repeat in words that peace and stability are of utmost importance, but must, for its own safety as well, halt all reckless provocative acts against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and abandon any attempts at contact."

She continued with a warning, adding, “They must once again bear in mind that if provocative incidents infringing upon the sacred and inviolable sovereignty of our state are repeated, they will have to pay a price that is difficult to bear, as we have already warned.”

Earlier Monday, during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, President Lee said regarding the drone infiltration incident into North Korea, “Although it was not the intention of our government, we express regret to the North over the unnecessary military tensions that were provoked by some irresponsible and reckless actions.”

The statement of regret came after a joint military-police investigative task force on March 31 referred, without detention, a National Intelligence Service employee and two active-duty soldiers to prosecutors on charges including involvement in civilians manufacturing drones and sending them to North Korea.

Monday marked the first time President Lee has directly expressed regret to the North over the incident.