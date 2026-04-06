Taiwan will redirect ships to bring crude oil from Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports, the government said Monday, as it seeks to avoid the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices have soared due to the Middle East war. Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical route for global crude oil and gas -- in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

Taiwan relied on the Middle East for nearly 70 percent of its oil imports in 2025, with Saudi Arabia accounting for almost 29 percent, official data show.

Other Middle East sources were the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Iraq. The United States supplied just over 28 percent.

"We have worked to adjust shipping routes so that shipments leave via the Red Sea, or we use spot purchases to make up the difference," Tsou Yu-hsin, deputy director general of the Industrial Development Administration in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said.

"Of this adjustment, about 46 percent is handled by rerouting exports through the Red Sea, and 54 percent through spot purchases," Tsou said, referring to the oil exports that have been disrupted by the conflict.

"Overall, through these efforts, our strategic safety stock is currently above 140 days." Tsou added the government was "confident" it would have enough LNG supplies through to the end of June, with shortfalls made up on the spot market. Economic Affairs Minister Kung Ming-hsin said "a major energy-producing country" had recently contacted him and offered to "fully support" Taiwan's LNG needs.

"He told us that they would fully support our natural gas needs, and that if we have any demand, we can let them know," Kung said at the weekend. "In addition, another country even said that, as some countries have released strategic petroleum reserves, they could also help coordinate if Taiwan needs it," he said.

The government has sought to shield Taiwanese consumers from the full impact of higher energy prices, using a mechanism to absorb 75 percent of fuel increases.

Natural gas prices for households will be frozen in April, state-owned energy giant CPC Corporation has said.

LNG prices for industrial users will increase by five percent, while large consumers of electricity, such as semiconductor manufacturers, will see prices rise by 41.58 percent.

Taiwanese airlines will raise their fuel surcharges on international flights by 157 percent from Tuesday. Aviation fuel subsidies will be offered on domestic routes. (AFP)