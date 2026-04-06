South Korean customs authorities said Monday they seized 180 kilograms of illegal drugs at the border in the first quarter of the year.

A total of 302 narcotics cases were detected between January and March, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS). While the total volume of drugs seized fell 5 percent from a year earlier, the number of cases rose 13 percent on-year.

By method of transport, smuggling via air travelers showed the sharpest increase, with 178 cases totaling 64 kg in the cited period.

Compared with the same period last year, the number of cases surged 128 percent, while the volume increased 78 percent, the agency said.

In contrast, drug smuggling through express cargo and international mail declined.

By drug type, methamphetamine accounted for the largest share at 124 kg, followed by new synthetic drugs at 32 kg and cannabis at 9 kg. (Yonhap)