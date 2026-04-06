The Doosan Bears announced their signing of left-hander Wes Benjamin as a short-term injury replacement Monday.

The Bears said Benjamin agreed to a six-week contract worth US$50,000 to fill in for starter Chris Flexen, who has been sidelined with a right rotator cuff injury.

Benjamin, 32, previously pitched for another Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, KT Wiz, from 2022 to 2024. He compiled a 31-18 record with a 3.74 ERA in 74 starts, with 390 strikeouts in 406 1/3 innings.

Benjamin also had a 3.54 ERA in 40 2/3 innings across nine postseason outings.

Prior to his first tour of duty in the KBO, Benjamin appeared in 21 games for the Texas Rangers from 2020 to 2021. After the 2024 season, Benjamin signed with the San Diego Padres but spent 2025 in Triple-A. In 28 outings there, Benjamin went 4-8 with a 6.42 ERA.

The Padres released Benjamin in November.

The Bears said they will bank on Benjamin's track record as a successful starter in the KBO, adding that the southpaw can still be a competitive pitcher at this level.

The Bears said Benjamin will join the team as soon as necessary administrative steps are completed. (Yonhap)