Boy band KickFlip returned Monday with its fourth EP, “My First Kick,” leaning further into the bright, unruly energy the group has been building since its debut into a bolder collective statement.

At a showcase in eastern Seoul, KickFlip introduced the seven-track album as a release built around “firsts,” from entering their 20s to taking on new musical and performance challenges.

The album is led by the lead track “Eye-Poppin'," a hyper-punk dance song that channels an aggressive, cheeky kind of confession. Leader Kyehoon, who took part in writing and composing the song, said the track reflects both the group’s playful “flirty” image and its desire to leave a strong impression.

“It may come across as lighthearted flirting on the surface, but behind that is our story that reflects our wish to become more visible to the public,” explained Kyehoon. With the literal translation of the Korean title being “I want to stand out in your eyes,” Kyehoon added that the track reflects KickFlip’s desire to “at least become someone that stands out” among other idol groups.

Kyehoon, who has caught attention online for his witty, flirtatious persona, said that his image had gradually expanded beyond an individual character into something shared by the whole group, which KickFlip tried to blend into their newest EP. Referring to the team’s newly coined concept of “Kick-ral” — a blend of KickFlip and the Korean word “balral,” meaning lively or bubbly — he said he hopes the term becomes more widely associated with the band during this promotion cycle.

“I’m thankful people began to recognize me more through my flirtatious image,” he said. “But it wasn’t just for my enjoyment. It was also my way of introducing who KickFlip is to the public, and I’m happy that it’s grown into something that represents all of us.”

The comeback also marks KickFlip’s first release as an all-adult group, after the youngest member, Donghyeon, recently came of age. The members said that the shift has brought not only a mature image, but also greater confidence onstage.

“Even from my perspective, I think we’ve all become a little cooler and more mature,” said Donghyeon. “We want to stay true to our bright, energetic image that many people recognize us for, but also continue to challenge ourselves and show a more mature side as well.”

“My First Kick” continues the rock-based sound that has shaped much of KickFlip’s identity so far, though the members said they do not want to be boxed into a single genre. Kyehoon described the group’s defining quality less as a specific sound than as a willingness to keep trying new things.

“What really defines us is that all of this is still new for us — debuting, writing songs, releasing them, becoming adults. We’re in our early 20s, so I think the emotions, freshness and challenges that people our age go through are what make up KickFlip’s identity,” KickFlip’s leader explained. “Even if we fail at times, I think constantly taking on new challenges and challenging ourselves is who we are.”

That spirit runs through the album’s side tracks as well. Prerelease track “Twenty,” which Donghyeon helped compose, captures the mix of regret and anticipation that comes with leaving one’s teens behind. Donghwa, who participated in writing and composing “Stup!d,” explained the song to be about pushing through hardship with optimism and seeing oneself as the hero of one’s own life. Minje, who helped compose “Scroll,” said the track describes the hopelessness one feels after endlessly scrolling through social media in the hope of hearing from a crush.

Though Keiju and Juwang didn’t participate directly in the songwriting, both singled out other B-sides, “Roar” and “My Direction,” as highlights, with Keiju describing the former as a track “full of energy and drive” and Juwang explaining the latter as a song that talks aboit the nerves behind first experiences and the reassurance that comes from going through it with someone they trust.

As the group approaches its first anniversary, the members framed “My First Kick” as both a marker of growth and a launchpad for more “firsts” ahead. Asked what they hope the group’s next major milestone will be, the members named goals ranging from a first solo concert to a first full-length album.

Since debuting in January 2025, KickFlip has released three albums, earned its first music show win with “My First Love Song” in October 2025 and picked up multiple rookie awards. With “My First Kick,” the band appears less interested in settling into a fixed formula than in widening its range while keeping its youthful edge intact.