Set in a constitutional monarchy, the series pairs 'Lovely Runner' breakout with 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' star

One of Korea's most closely watched titles of the year features a can't-miss pairing: Byeon Woo-seok, fresh off "Lovely Runner," and Lee Ji-eun (IU), the singer-turned-actor behind Korean drama hits like "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and "Hotel Del Luna."

Set in an alternate version of contemporary Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy, "Perfect Crown" centers on a cross-class romance shaped by rigid social hierarchy. Lee plays Hee-joo, a chaebol heiress chafing against her status as a commoner despite immense wealth, while Byeon portrays I-wan, the king's son, whose privilege comes at the cost of personal freedom.

The project marks Byeon's first return to the small screen since his breakout global success with "Lovely Runner" in 2024. Speaking at a press conference in Seoul on Monday, the actor said he was drawn to the material for its immediacy and emotional clarity.

"What I value most is whether I can vividly imagine the story when I read a script, and this one was very easy to picture," he said.

Addressing expectations for the series following his rapid rise since “Lovely Runner,” Byeon struck a measured tone. The tvN 2024 rom-com marked him as a rare breakout in an industry long dominated by established veterans, raising questions about whether he can sustain that momentum.

“First of all, I’m very grateful for all the interest and love,” he said. “Rather than feeling burdened (for 'Perfect Crown'), I just hope people will continue to show even more love.”

For Lee, the series marks her first drama since the widely acclaimed "When Life Gives You Tangerines" in 2025. She said the tonal shift was a key factor in her decision to join the project.

"Since that drama received so much love and was a character I had been immersed in for a long time, it actually felt more comfortable to choose something completely different," she said. "While I do feel some pressure for 'Perfect Crown,' I don't feel burdened about presenting a work and character that are different in tone. In fact, it feels more comfortable."

"Perfect Crown" also reunites the two actors a decade after "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," where Byeon made a brief, near-cameo appearance as Lee's unfaithful, debt-ridden former lover.

Reflecting on their reunion, Lee said the familiarity translated seamlessly on set.

"Back then, he played the boyfriend who cheated on me with my close friend," she said. "Now, 10 years later, we're working together for a longer period, but it felt as if we had already been acting together for a decade. There wasn't a single awkward moment."

She added, "It's not like we stayed in touch over those 10 years, but there was still a sense of comfort. It also makes me want to work together again in another 10 years from now."

Byeon noted that the production places a strong emphasis on visual storytelling rooted in Korean tradition. "The filming team captured the beauty of traditional Korean aesthetics very well. I hope viewers will appreciate that beauty," he said.

Co-star Noh Sang-hyun, who plays one of I-wan's rare friends in the palace, highlighted the series' blend of past and present. "The harmony between modernity and tradition is portrayed extremely well, whether in the architecture, costumes or traditional rituals," he said.

"It's a project that presents Korea in a more refined and vibrant way."

"Perfect Crown" is premieres Friday on MBC, with international streaming available on Disney+.