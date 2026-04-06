Koramco Asset Management, a Seoul-based real estate asset manager, has reshuffled its overseas operations to strengthen regional capabilities, as it seeks to expand end-to-end investment functions.

The firm’s overseas assets under management have risen to nearly 7 trillion won ($4.7 billion), up from about 5 trillion won in 2023, prompting a broader push to scale up its global business.

Under the reorganization, Koramco’s global operations will be split into two sectors: one covering the Americas and Asia, and the other focused on Europe. The asset manager will further adopt a sector-specialized model, establishing dedicated teams by asset class, including offices, logistics centers, hotels, data centers and mixed-use developments.

The move highlights the growing importance of deep regional expertise and strong local networks, as the global real estate market faces pressure from high interest rates and rising geopolitical uncertainties, the company said.

Koramco also plans to gradually build a foundation to expand direct deal sourcing and investments.

While it has expanded its overseas business through fund-of-funds investments and debt funds leveraging its global network, the firm seeks to evolve beyond a fund-of-funds-focused manager into a global multi-asset platform, offering end-to-end investment opportunities.

“The restructuring is not merely a personnel reshuffle but a first step toward strengthening Koramco’s investment capabilities in the global market,” Koramco CEO Yoon Jang-ho said.

“Overseas operations are about building long-term performance through a deep understanding of local markets and disciplined risk management. Koramco will continue to advance its organizational capabilities in stages to grow into a global investment platform trusted by global capital.”