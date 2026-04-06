Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna transforms into a ballerina in a new Google campaign video, reinterpreting her iconic short program “Danse Macabre” through ballet.

Kakao Entertainment said Monday that the campaign film, titled “Our Queen Is Back,” will be released on Google Korea’s YouTube channel. The video is directed by Shin Woo-seok of production company Dolphiners Film.

The project was created in collaboration with Google’s generative artificial intelligence model, Google Gemini, which was used across choreography, stage composition and costume design.

In the video, Kim reimagines “Danse Macabre” — one of her most celebrated programs — as a ballet performance. The reinterpretation process incorporated AI-assisted analysis and refinement, including Kim’s own use of the technology to study and enhance her movements.

Former Korean National Ballet artistic director Kang Sue-jin supervised the project, reviewing the choreography developed with AI support. Experts across multiple disciplines also used Gemini to assist with movement design, staging and costume details, according to Kakao Entertainment.

Director Shin said the campaign aimed to deliver a message about pursuing one’s potential despite constraints such as time, money and competition.

“I hope people can continue striving toward their goals without giving up,” Shin said. “Kim worked tirelessly to transform herself into a ballerina and complete this performance, and I hope it becomes a special gift for her fans.”

The video will also be released on Dolphiners Film's official YouTube channel on Tuesday, followed by behind-the-scenes footage and short-form content.