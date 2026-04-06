Vessels with ties to South Korea remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz even as a handful of ships linked to Japan, France and Oman have made the passage as of Monday, fueling growing speculation over a lack of coordination and communication among relevant government agencies in Seoul.

A total of 26 South Korea-related vessels, carrying 173 crew members, remain in the strait with no clear signs of imminent departure, as the issue is being handled by the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Meanwhile, a French-owned container ship, the CMA CGM Kribi, and a liquefied natural gas carrier linked to Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines have crossed the strait, according to the MarineTraffic vessel-tracking website and news reports. Shipping data showed the French vessel altered its declared destination to “Owner France” before transiting Iranian waters, signaling the nationality of its owner. Two very large crude carriers and an LNG tanker operated by Oman Shipping Management also departed the Gulf last week, according to MarineTraffic.

The contrast has raised questions over whether Seoul’s diplomatic efforts have fallen short. However, Seoul officials say such comparisons oversimplify a situation in which each vessel is assessed individually based on a range of factors.

“Conditions differ for each vessel depending on factors such as the flag state, ship operator, cargo owner and charterer,” a Foreign Ministry official, on condition of anonymity, said Monday. “We understand that even Japanese-related vessels passed without involvement from the Japanese government.”

Japanese media also reported that Tokyo did not intervene. According to the Asahi Shimbun, a government official said the LNG carrier Sohar LNG was not bound for Japan and that the government was not involved in negotiations for its passage. The vessel was reportedly registered in a third country, such as Panama or India.

Seoul has taken note of such cases but remains cautious about drawing direct comparisons.

“The nationality, owner, operator, cargo type, destination and crew nationality of vessels vary, meaning conditions differ in each case, so simple comparisons between countries based on transit examples may not fully reflect the actual situation,” a separate Seoul official said during a Monday closed-door briefing.

Iran has indicated that ships from “non-hostile countries” may be allowed to pass following prior coordination, but has also suggested that vessels linked to US trade could face restrictions. South Korea, a close US ally, may therefore face additional scrutiny, observers noted.

An expert pointed to South Korea’s defense exports in the region as a possible source of friction.

“One reason is that South Korea’s export of Cheongung-II missile systems to the Middle East does not align with Iran’s national interests,” said Nam Sung-wook, a professor of diplomacy and unification at Korea University and former head of the Institute for National Security Strategy. “These systems, deployed in places like the United Arab Emirates, have reportedly been effective in intercepting Iranian missile attacks, so from Iran’s perspective, South Korea’s role in exporting anti-Iran weapon systems is difficult to accept.”

The Cheongung-II, also known as M-SAM II, is South Korea’s domestically developed mid-range surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles, forming a key layer of its air defense architecture. In 2022, Seoul signed a multibillion-dollar deal to export the system to the UAE, where it has since been integrated into a broader, multilayered air and missile defense network alongside systems such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and Patriot. According to reports and claims cited by lawmakers and regional sources, Cheongung-II has been used in the Gulf to intercept missiles and drones linked to Iran, enhancing the UAE’s defensive capabilities.

The Seoul-based expert explained that the recent transits by Japanese- and French-linked vessels do not reflect coordinated diplomatic breakthroughs.

“While one French vessel and two Japanese vessels have passed, the situation is complicated. It depends on who owns the vessel, its nationality, where it is headed and what cargo it carries,” he said. “Although two Japanese vessels passed, they were not heading to Japan — they were bound for places like India and Oman. So this is not a case of Japan securing free passage through cooperation.”

He also noted that Japan faces similar challenges, with dozens of its vessels reportedly still in the area.

“From our perspective, with around 180 crew members stranded for six weeks, diplomatic efforts must be made, but the situation is not easy,” he said.

Seoul officials reiterated Monday that they are maintaining communication through "multiple channels" regarding vessel safety, noting that they are participating in multilateral meetings such as a UK-led foreign ministers’ meeting and a France-led meeting of military chiefs, while also staying in contact with Iran through foreign minister-level calls and embassy channels.

South Korea has participated in a UK-led virtual foreign ministers’ meeting held last week involving more than 40 countries and a separate France-led meeting of military chiefs, as part of broader efforts to secure freedom of navigation.

Despite ongoing communication with Tehran, Seoul has yet to confirm whether it has entered any direct negotiations over individual vessel passage. The government maintains that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and has emphasized a multilateral approach.

“At the UK-led meeting, there was no specific discussion regarding the issue of individual vessels exiting the strait, separate from transit fees,” the Foreign Ministry official said, adding that talks instead addressed “coordinating responses related to transit fees and cooperating on economic sanctions.”

For now, local ship operators appear to be prioritizing safety over movement. With Iran maintaining tight control over access and multinational discussions yet to produce concrete mechanisms for vessel clearance, South Korean ships are likely to remain in a holding pattern — caught between commercial risk calculations, geopolitical sensitivities and a still-evolving diplomatic response, observers noted.

“We prioritize the safety of vessels and crew and respect the position of shipping companies taking this into account,” the official said. “At this point, we have not identified any indications that our vessels are seeking to leave the Strait of Hormuz.”