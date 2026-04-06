Girl group Billlie is poised to release its first studio album in May, according to Mystic Story on Monday.

“The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter Two” is a follow-up effort to second EP “The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One,” which included the hit song “GingaMingaYo.”

The seven-piece girl group dropped the single “Cloud Palace — False Awakening” ahead of the album release in January. In November last year, attendees at a fan meeting event got a first listen of the song.

The upcoming album comes more than 1 1/2 years since the last group effort, fifth EP “Appendix: Of All We Had Lost.”