Incheon International Airport Corp. said Monday it has expanded a cargo facility for the United Parcel Service to more than four times its previous size, shoring up the country's supply chain with greater import-handling capacity.

According to the airport operator, the American delivery giant invested around 30 billion won ($20 million) to enlarge its dedicated freight terminal at Incheon Airport, lifting annual import throughput capacity from 27,000 metric tons to 190,000 tons

The expanded facility is expected to accelerate the importation of components and consumer goods into Korea's industrial supply chain, easing bottlenecks at a time when Middle East instability threatens to disrupt global shipping routes and domestic manufacturing.

"Even as global logistics face headwinds, Incheon Airport will stand firm as a global hub and support the national economy," said Kim Bum-ho, acting president of Incheon International Airport Corp. "We intend to work hand in hand with freight carriers to build a competitive logistics ecosystem aligned with the government's strategy."

For the airport, the deal advances its drive to cement Incheon as Northeast Asia's premier air freight gateway, backed by expanded cargo networks and investment in smart logistics infrastructure. Incheon ranked third in the world for international cargo last year, handling 2.95 million tons.