Applications open this month, classes run through October; Residents step onto campuses for in-person university classes

Seoul will expand a city-run lifelong learning program that allows residents to take university courses free of charge, with 10 institutions participating this year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Institute for Lifelong Education said Monday it has selected 10 universities for its "subscription university" program and has begun accepting applications in April.

The initiative lets residents choose and attend university lectures much like a subscription service, opening campuses’ academic expertise and facilities to the public. Unlike "Seoul My College," which focuses on job skills, this program is geared toward humanities and general education.

Thirty courses will be offered this year for about 800 participants, doubling last year’s pilot of 15 courses. The institute is currently recruiting around 210 learners for eight classes starting in April and May, with additional enrollment to follow as more courses open.

Participating universities include Kyung Hee University, Kyung Hee Cyber University, Myongji University, Seokyeong University, Seoul Women’s University, Sungkyunkwan University, Yonsei University, Ewha Womans University, Chung-Ang University and Hongik University.

Schools were selected based on criteria including program relevance, course structure, learner accessibility and operational effectiveness, with evening and weekend availability also considered.

Course offerings have broadened beyond humanities to include psychology, science and the arts. Programs such as Yonsei University’s "Semiconductors and AI" and Kyung Hee University’s clinical lectures on Korean medicine reflect efforts to link academic disciplines with current social issues.

Humanities courses include Sungkyunkwan University’s readings of classical texts and Chung-Ang University’s philosophy-based communication course.

Some universities will also expand on popular courses from last year. Ewha Womans University will run a second season of its humanities classics program, while Hongik University will offer an extended art lecture series.

The first course, "Chinese Dining Through Stories" at Myongji University, is set to begin April 15, with all programs running through October depending on the individual university’s schedule.

"The subscription university connects academic assets built by universities with everyday learning for the people," said Han Yong-jin, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Institute for Lifelong Education.