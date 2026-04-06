Police on Monday raided the office of North Jeolla Gov. Kim Kwan-young over allegations that he handed out cash to multiple people last year, officials said.

Kim is accused of doling out money to 20 people, including local council members and public servants, at a restaurant in Jeonju, about 190 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 30.

The Jeonbuk Provincial Police sent anti-corruption investigators to Kim's office in Jeonju to secure documents in connection with the allegations.

Kim has said he handed out a total of 680,000 won ($450) at the time, ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 won per person, adding that they were meant as chauffeur fees as they had been drinking.

He has also said he retrieved them the next day after determining they had been inappropriate.

The ruling Democratic Party expelled Kim last week after the allegations surfaced. Kim, who is seeking reelection in the June local elections, has filed for a court injunction against the expulsion. (Yonhap)