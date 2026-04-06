The South Korean won weakened against the US dollar Monday after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to strike Iranian energy facilities and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, while setting a new deadline for action.

The won opened at 1,510.3 per dollar, down 5.1 won from the previous session's close.

The currency has shown heightened volatility in recent sessions, remaining below the psychologically important 1,500 won level, as the war in the Middle East that began late February has driven up global oil prices, fueling concerns over inflation and a potential economic slowdown.

On Sunday, Trump said Iran would "be living in hell" if it fails to reopen the crucial waterway, extending his deadline for a deal by one day to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Escalating tensions further lifted crude prices amid supply concerns, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate climbing above $110 per barrel.

Higher oil prices have pressured the won by increasing demand for dollars for crude imports, as South Korea relies heavily on imports for energy.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the US dollar against the currencies of six major countries, surged to as high as 100.275 on Monday.

Despite the instability, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 60.26 points, or 1.12 percent, to 5,437.56 in the first 30 minutes of trading Monday on solid buying by institutions. (Yonhap)