South Korean stocks opened higher Monday despite renewed threats against Iran by US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 110.84 points, or 2.06 percent, at 5,488.14 as of 9:15 a.m.

Over the weekend, Trump warned of striking Iran's infrastructure unless Tehran opens the crucial Strait of Hormuz, setting a deadline for Tuesday evening.

Investors still remain cautious over the developments in the Middle East crisis while awaiting an earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics this week.

"The South Korean stock market is expected to remain volatile amid uncertainties over further escalation in US-Iran tensions, as well as Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance due Tuesday," Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.

Top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 3.49 percent, and SK hynix gained 2.17 percent.

Financial firms opened higher, with KB Financial advancing 1.72 percent and Samsung Life Insurance climbing 2.94 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.74 percent, and its sister company Kia gained 0.35 percent. Hanwha Aerospace increased 0.35 percent.

Poongsan, South Korea's leading producer of copper alloys, shot up 18.9 percent on reports that Hanwha Aerospace is seeking to take over its ammunition business.

The local currency was trading at 1,510.9 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 5.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)