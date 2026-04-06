President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell slightly from a week earlier last week, marking its first decline in five weeks, a survey showed Monday.

Lee's approval rating stood at 61.2 percent, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, according to the survey by Realmeter, commissioned by a local business news outlet.

Of those surveyed, 33.3 percent said they did not approve of Lee, up 1.1 percentage points from a week earlier.

Realmeter partly attributed the drop in approval ratings to growing economic burdens on the public amid soaring oil prices, as well as the high exchange rate and inflation.

The latest survey was conducted on 2,519 adults from Monday through Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,005 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 1.2 percentage points from a week earlier to 49.9 percent.

The approval rating for the main opposition People Power Party rose 0.7 percentage point to 31.3 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)