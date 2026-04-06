Kim Hye-seong has made his season debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers just hours after being recalled from the minors.

Kim entered the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday (local time) in the bottom of the eighth inning as a defensive replacement at second base. Alex Freeland got the start at second base and batted ninth but was lifted for pinch hitter Kyle Tucker during the Dodgers' four-run rally in the top of the eighth. With Tucker being an outfielder, Kim took Freeland's spot on the field to begin the bottom eight, as the Dodgers went on to take the game 8-6.

The Dodgers brought Kim up from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game, with All-Star shortstop Mookie Betts being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain earlier in the day. Kim will be mostly filling in at shortstop in a platoon with Miguel Rojas -- with Kim, who bats left-handed, starting against right-handers.

Betts suffered his injury during Saturday's game. After drawing a walk in the top of the first inning, Betts scored from first base on a double and then felt discomfort in his right lower back area while running the bases. An MRI later revealed the oblique strain, which the Dodgers believe Betts suffered on a checked swing during his lone plate appearance.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kim will likely start two out of three games in the Dodgers' upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The rematch of the 2025 World Series begins Monday.

Kim, now in his second season in the United States, had a strong spring training but still began the season in the minors, as the Dodgers wanted him to put in more work on his swing. He batted 11-for-27 (.407) in nine games but also struck out eight times while drawing just one walk.

In six games with Oklahoma City, Kim went 9-for-26 (.346) with seven strikeouts against four walks.

As a rookie in 2025, Kim batted .280/.314/.385 with three homers, 17 RBIs and 13 steals in 71 games. He played three positions on the field -- second base, shortstop and center field.

Kim joins San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo as the only two South Koreans currently on a big league roster. (Yonhap)