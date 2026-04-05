The foreign ministry said Sunday that the ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and their associated countries face differing circumstances, after two Japan-linked vessels passed through the vital waterway effectively blocked by Iran.

The ministry's comments came after two Japan-related gas tankers transited through the shipping lane, where 26 South Korean vessels with 173 sailors on board remain stranded since US-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

Iran has said ships can pass through the maritime corridor through bilateral consultations with Tehran, while appearing to push to impose tolls on vessels using the crucial waterway as leverage over global energy supplies.

Several ships linked with China, Thailand and France have also passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz vary widely in terms of nationality, ownership, operators, cargo, destinations and crew, leading to differing circumstances for each vessel and the countries involved," the ministry said in a message to media.

"We prioritize the safety of vessels and their crew members as we take into account the positions of shipping companies," it said.

The ministry said it is working with relevant countries to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and safety for all vessels, including Korean ships, are promptly restored in line with relevant international norms.

Diplomatic sources said earlier Seoul is not considering talks to secure the withdrawal of vessels from the Strait of Hormuz at this stage, given the risk of attacks on ships and the circumstances of shipping companies opting to remain in the area.

South Korea has taken part in discussions led by major countries, excluding the United States, to explore ways to coordinate responses to the Strait of Hormuz situation amid deepening disruptions to energy supplies. (Yonhap)