As a parent of millennials, I can see firsthand the reality described in a recent Barron’s commentary by Randall W. Forsyth: the financial anxiety many younger Americans feel is not misplaced pessimism. It is a rational response to an economy that increasingly feels stacked against them. The traditional markers of stability, especially homeownership, have moved further out of reach. What was once the cornerstone of the American Dream, an affordable house, now feels almost unattainable for many young Americans. The consequences are not only economic. They are political, too.

For much of the postwar era, American democracy relied on a powerful assumption: each generation would do better than the last. Economic growth did not eliminate inequality, but it reinforced a broader belief that the system ultimately rewarded effort. Work, education and saving were expected to lead gradually toward stability and the attainment of the American Dream. Homeownership. Family formation. Modest wealth built over time.

For many younger Americans today, that ladder of opportunity feels increasingly difficult to climb as housing costs, asset inflation and wage stagnation push the traditional milestones of middle-class life further away.

Housing is only the most visible example. Surveys consistently show that the cost of living — rent, health care, education, child care — is what keeps many young adults up at night. Many young workers, even those with steady employment, report struggling to reach the economic milestones that earlier generations achieved in their twenties and thirties.

This anxiety reflects deeper structural changes in the economy.

For my generation and older ones, asset ownership, especially housing, was the key to middle-class security. Rising property values steadily built wealth in ways wages alone could not. Younger Americans face a different landscape. Asset prices have climbed far faster than incomes, making entry into those wealth-building assets increasingly difficult. As the starting line moves farther away, upward mobility begins to feel less like a path forward and more like a barrier that is harder to overcome.

Economic frustration alone does not automatically destabilize politics. But when economic opportunity appears to shrink across an entire generation, the political consequences begin to accumulate. Over time, that frustration can fuel radicalism on both the right and the left.

Economic anxiety and institutional trust

Recent surveys of younger Americans and young families show not only economic concern but declining trust in institutions. The two trends are closely connected. Poll after poll finds younger citizens expressing limited confidence in Congress, political parties, and other core democratic institutions.

Most younger Americans still strongly support democratic governance. But many increasingly doubt whether existing institutions are capable of delivering meaningful economic progress.

When that happens, the political system enters a more volatile phase. Dissatisfaction with policy outcomes gradually becomes dissatisfaction with the structures that produce those outcomes. We have seen this shift building since the financial crisis of 2008.

Political scientists have seen this pattern before. Scholars of generational politics and political economy have long noted that when younger cohorts perceive the economic system as closed to them, support for disruptive or populist movements tends to rise. The populist movements of the late 19th century, the political upheaval surrounding the Great Depression, and the unrest of the late 1960s all emerged in environments where economic expectations collided with structural limits.

These historical parallels point to a deeper issue. Economic frustration becomes politically dangerous when citizens begin to doubt the institutions that once translated effort into reward.

When the system stops translating effort into reward

The danger in the current moment is not simply inequality. It is the growing perception that the mechanisms translating effort into reward no longer function as they once did.

For decades, American institutions served as translators of social conflict. Elections, legislatures and markets turned competing interests into workable outcomes. Citizens might disagree about policy, but they generally believed the system could still produce beneficial results for the majority of Americans. That belief helped sustain the legitimacy of those institutions.

When those translation mechanisms begin to falter, when work no longer reliably leads to stability and education no longer guarantees mobility, the relationship between citizens and institutions begins to change.

Politics becomes less about negotiating outcomes within institutions and more about questioning the institutions themselves.

Economic anxiety among younger Americans is therefore not just a generational mood. It is a signal about the health of the broader democratic ecosystem.

If younger citizens conclude that the traditional routes to stability, such as work, education and homeownership, no longer function, they will begin searching for alternatives. Those alternatives can take many forms. Disengagement from politics. Support for outsider candidates. Attraction to movements promising dramatic structural change. Since 2008, we have already seen versions of this dynamic emerge: Occupy Wall Street, the Tea Party movement and the populist presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. Together, they illustrate how economic frustration can migrate into very different forms of political disruption.

Restoring the pathways to stability

None of these outcomes are inevitable. Public policy can still shape the economic environment that younger Americans face. Expanding housing supply in constrained markets. Addressing the burden of student debt. Improving pathways into stable work. Economic mobility has always fluctuated in the United States, and policy choices matter.

Housing supply, student debt, labor markets and social insurance programs all influence how easily younger Americans can establish stable lives. In a more active congress, reforms might include legislation to expand housing construction in high-demand areas, measures allowing refinancing or relief for federal student loans, stronger support for child care and family leave, and policies that strengthen pathways into stable middle-class work. Reforms in these areas will not eliminate economic pressures, but they can help restore the sense that effort is once again connected to reward.

Economic opportunity has long been the bedrock of American democracy.

The anxiety expressed by younger Americans and many young families is not merely a complaint about rising prices. It is a warning about the deeper relationship between economic opportunity and democratic legitimacy.

A generation that doubts its economic future will inevitably reshape the politics of the country it inherits.

The question now is whether American institutions can restore that sense of possibility before that reshaping takes a far more disruptive form.

Robert Cropf

Robert Cropf is a professor of political science at Saint Louis University. He wrote this for the Fulcrum, a nonpartisan news platform. The views expressed here are the writer's own. — Ed.

(Tribune Content Agency)