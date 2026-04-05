GS Caltex has formed a strategic partnership with France’s Veolia to upgrade utility operations and strengthen sustainability at its Yeosu plant, the company said Sunday.

The agreement, signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Korea, marks a shift from project-based cooperation to a broader, long-term partnership.

Under the deal, the two companies will jointly develop integrated solutions across environmental, energy and digital domains to meet tightening regulations and rising demand for efficiency.

The collaboration will be structured under a “Triple-X” framework — business transformation (BX), digital and AI transformation (DAX), and green transformation (GX).

In BX, the partners will focus on optimizing wastewater treatment at the Yeosu plant and exploring utility synergies with nearby industrial sites to improve operational efficiency.

For DAX, GS Caltex will adopt Veolia’s AI-based solutions to enable real-time data analysis and advanced process control, supporting a shift toward a smart plant through predictive maintenance and anomaly detection.

In GX, the companies will deploy eco-friendly technologies, such as wastewater reuse, cooling system optimization and resource recovery to cut emissions and strengthen circular economy practices.

“The partnership with Veolia marks a key step in transforming our utility operations and advancing ESG management,” GS Caltex Vice Chairman Hur Sae-hong said. “We aim to build sustainable competitiveness based on world-class technologies and operational expertise.”