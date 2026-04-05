A contemporary art space from Tanzania has brought East African perspectives to Seoul, as Rangi Gallery participates in Art OnO, an international art fair held at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention Center, April 3-5.

At this year’s event, Rangi Gallery presents an all-women showcase featuring Theresia Venance, Tulsi Patel, Valerie Asiimwe Amani and Turakella Editha Gyindo, each offering distinct interpretations shaped by personal and cultural narratives.

Rangi Gallery founder Lorna Mashiba Albou said the lineup reflects “merit,” bringing together artists whose practices explore themes ranging from women’s lived experiences and resilience to cosmology, ritual and transformation.

“It is a great honor for Rangi Gallery to participate in Art OnO,” Albou said, noting that the decision to join the fair was driven by Seoul’s “vibrant” and “refined” art scene. “We wanted to present a glimpse of Tanzania’s rich artistic landscape to a dynamic and discerning audience.”

The participation also aimed to deepen cultural ties between Korea and Tanzania, moving beyond diplomatic relations toward artistic exchange.

Founded in Dar es Salaam, Rangi Gallery has established itself as a platform for both emerging and established Tanzanian artists, with a focus on cultural exchange and experimentation to highlight the diversity of contemporary East African art.

Through initiatives such as the Rangi Nyumbani Residency, the gallery connects local creatives with international networks.