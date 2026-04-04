As spring settles in across South Korea, two of the country’s biggest theme parks, Everland and Lotte World, have unveiled major seasonal upgrades.

At Everland, the spotlight is on the long-awaited reopening of Safari World, a signature attraction that has been reimagined with a focus on animal welfare and immersive storytelling.

First introduced in 1976, the safari experience has welcomed roughly 90 million visitors over the decades, making it one of the park’s most enduring experiences.

After about a year of renovations, Safari World now presents a more ecologically grounded environment where visitors can observe predators such as lions, tigers, brown bears and hyenas in habitats more closely designed to mirror their natural ecosystems.

The redesigned zones — including a savanna-inspired lion enclosure, a waterfall and pond for tigers, and a rugged northern forest for bears — encourage more dynamic animal behavior while giving guests a clearer insight into each species.

The experience itself has also been upgraded. Visitors board electric buses, replacing the older tram system, significantly reducing noise and vibration. The vehicles, themed after safari animals, add a playful visual element. From entry to exit, the entire journey — including themed waiting areas, immersive audio guides and curated merchandise — has been carefully designed to feel like a cohesive expedition.

Beyond the safari, Everland’s spring calendar is packed with seasonal highlights. The ongoing Tulip Festival, running through the end of this month, features around 1.2 million blooms across more than 100 varieties, including tulips, daffodils and muscari. This year’s concept, “My Spring Palette,” emphasizes the natural beauty of flowers, minimizing artificial installations to let the colors and textures take center stage.

“We wanted visitors to focus on the tulips in their purest form,” said Lee Jun-gyu, head of plant content in Everland. “Without too many structures, people can better appreciate the colors and natural beauty, and the feedback has been very positive.”

Evenings transform the park into a luminous landscape, with lighting installations by British artist Bruce Munro at the Four Seasons Garden, filled with tulips.

Meanwhile in Seoul, Lotte World debuted its new Maple Island Zone on Friday. Developed in collaboration with Nexon’s popular online game Maple Story, the 2,000 square-meter outdoor area re-creates the game’s whimsical universe in vivid detail.

The zone is divided into three themed areas — Henesys, Arcana and Ludibrium — each inspired by locations within the game. Bright colors, oversized character sculptures and carefully replicated environments give visitors the feeling of stepping into a digital world.

Three new attractions anchor the expansion. “Stone Express,” a roller coaster themed around the mystical Arcana forest, features vehicles designed as the game’s characters.

Nearby, “Arcana Ride” offers a slower, scenic experience centered on the Tree of Spirits, doubling as a photogenic highlight. For thrill-seekers, “Eos Tower,” a drop ride inspired by the toy kingdom of Ludibrium, delivers vertical excitement with a playful twist, topped by the fan-favorite Pink Bean character.

Existing rides have also been refreshed, including the Gyro Spin, which has been transformed into a Pink Bean-themed attraction. Throughout the zone, visitors will find numerous photo spots featuring beloved Maple Story characters such as Yeti, Orange Mushroom and Ribbon Pig.

The experience extends to retail and dining. A themed gift shop offers exclusive merchandise, including character hats and collectible items, while a food and beverage outlet inspired by Henesys provides themed treats.

The Maple Island Zone is part of the broader Maple Story in Lotte World spring festival, which runs through June 14, marking the fifth collaboration between the theme park and Nexon.