Donghae of Super Junior finalized plans for his solo comeback, his agency Ode Entertainment said Wednesday.

He will roll out his first solo studio album, “Alive,” on April 20 and is planning to prerelease a single on April 7.

His first solo endeavor was the digital single “Harmony” in 2020, which came 15 years after he began his music career with Super Junior.

On Tuesday, he shared the news of his first solo concert tour, which will kick off in Seoul with two shows on May 16-17. The tour will encompass six more cities across Asia — Taipei, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung and Macao, as well as Tokyo and Osaka in Japan.