The music video for Stray Kids’ 2024 hit “Chk Chk Boom” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, according to label JYP Entertainment.

The video, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is the group’s eighth music video to achieve the feat.

“Chk Chk Boom” fronted their ninth EP “Ate” from 2024. The track entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 49, the highest spot for the group, and the album debuted atop Billboard 200.

Last week, Stray Kids celebrated their eighth debut anniversary, dropping the single “Stay” and holding a fan meetup in Incheon. The event will continue on April 4-5.