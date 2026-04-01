South Korea lost to Austria 1-0 in their pre-World Cup friendly match in Vienna on Tuesday, as the Taegeuk Warriors wrapped up their two-match European trip without a goal.

Marcel Sabitzer's 48th-minute goal for 24th-ranked Austria was the difference in the friendly match at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in the Austrian capital.

South Korea, ranked 22nd, had earlier lost 4-0 to Ivory Coast in England last Saturday.

South Korea had 11 shot attempts to Austria's five.

South Korea had eight new faces in the starting lineup compared to the one that lost to Ivory Coast.

Kim Seung-gyu got the start in goal in place of Jo Hyeon-woo. On defense, only Kim Min-jae made his second straight start, as the centerback was flanked by Lee Han-beom and Kim Ju-sung.

Seol Young-woo shifted from left wingback to right wingback, with Lee Tae-seok getting the start on the left side this time.

Kim Jin-gyu had a new partner in midfield, as Paik Seung-ho replaced Park Jin-seob from the previous match.

The new-look offense featured captain Son Heung-min up front and wingers Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung. In the Ivory Coast match, Son and Lee Kang-in were brought in off the bench in the second half while Lee Jae-sung did not play.

South Korea tried to create some early momentum with aggressive pressing. Then on a counterbreak in the 16th minute, Son sent his left-footed shot from the left side of the box high and wide.

Austria started pushing back from midway through the first half and enjoyed a substantial advantage in ball possession in the opening 45 minutes, while South Korea had the 6-1 edge in shot attempts.

Austria then grabbed the lead just three minutes into the second half.

When an attempted Austrian pass missed the target and rolled into open space on the right side of the box, Xaver Schlager was the first to get to the loose ball. He quickly found Sabitzer standing near the penalty spot, and the winger's volley bounced past diving Kim Seung-gyu for the 1-0 Austrian lead.

With South Korea's defense gradually getting looser, Austria kept generating chances in the attacking third.

For South Korea, Son had a couple of close calls.

In the 62nd minute, Son received a cross from Seol Young-woo and took a left-footed shot as he fell to the pitch, only to see the ball sail just wide to the right of the target.

About a dozen minutes later, Lee Kang-in's long pass sent Son on a fast break, but goalkeeper Patrick Pentz dove to his right to deny the South Korean captain on a low shot. Son was eventually ruled offside.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, who replaced Son in the 82nd minute, fired a left-footed shot on a counterattacking chance two minutes after entering the match. Pentz got a piece of the ball and then pounced on the loose ball behind him before it could trickle over the goal line. (Yonhap)