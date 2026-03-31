HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Seng Indexes Company ('HSIL') and Korea Exchange ('KRX') today jointly announced the launch of the Hang Seng KRX HK-Korea Index Series, marking the first co-branded cross-market index collaboration between the two organisations and a significant step in deepening capital market connectivity between Hong Kong and Korea.

By bringing together iconic benchmarks from both markets, the new series provides investors with diversified exposure to companies listed in two of Asia's leading financial markets.

The launch builds on strong equity market performance and robust investor appetite in both Hong Kong and Korea last year. It also supports the expanded Stock Connect programme between Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland equity markets, enabling issuers to introduce financial products that facilitate two-way capital flows across both markets.

The inaugural series comprises four cross-market indexes:

Building on this collaboration, HSIL and KRX plan to introduce additional thematic indexes later this year, reflecting evolving investor demand and emerging trends shaping both markets.

Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said: "This marks the first index collaboration between Hang Seng Indexes Company and an overseas exchange. By forging stronger ties between Hang Seng Indexes Company and Korea Exchange, this initiative enhances cross-border market connectivity, solidifies Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre, and paves the way for capital inflows to drive sustained growth and innovation in both markets."

Sunghwan Chun, Acting Consul-General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong, said: "This collaboration represents a meaningful step in broadening access to the Korean capital market by leveraging Hong Kong as a key international investment gateway. It creates a more efficient channel for global capital to flow into Korea through future ETF development, while further strengthening cross-market connectivity between Hong Kong and Korea. We hope that this partnership will contribute to the continued growth of both institutions and further strengthen cooperation between the two financial markets."

Gilbert Lee, Executive Chairman of Hang Seng Indexes Company, said: "We are delighted to partner with Korea Exchange to bring together leading benchmarks from Hong Kong and Korea. By delivering Stock Connect-eligible indexes to support cross-market financial product development, we aim to enhance two–way capital flows between the Chinese Mainland and global markets. This initiative reflects our commitment to deepening international market connectivity and reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a super connector and leading international financial centre."

Buyeon Yi, President of Future Strategy Division, Korea Exchange, Inc., said: "Korea's capital market has been undergoing meaningful structural improvements driven by the government's Value-up programme, enhancing corporate value and shareholder returns. Against this backdrop, this joint index series serves as an effective investment solution that brings together Korea's key industries with Hong Kong's global capital access. We will continue to expand our collaboration by developing new thematic indexes aligned with evolving investor demand."

For more information about the Hang Seng KRX HK-Korea Index Series, please visit the Index Methodology.

About Hang Seng Indexes Company

Hang Seng Indexes Company manages and compiles the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, which cover stocks listed in Hong Kong and Chinese mainland. Its index series includes the Hang Seng Index, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and the Hang Seng TECH Index, as well as Stock Connect, Greater Bay Area, Sustainability and sector-related indexes. As at the end of December 2025, assets under management in products passively tracking indexes in the Hang Seng Family of Indexes reached a total of about USD117.7 billion. Hang Seng Indexes Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank. For further information on the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, please visit www.hsi.com.hk.

About The Korea Exchange (KRX)

The Korea Exchange (KRX) is an integrated exchange that operates equity, bond, derivatives and commodity markets and carries out the OTC clearing. Having introduced the very first stock market index in Korea in 1964, the KRX has developed and administered a variety of indices that represent the Korean market over the last 60 years. Including its representative benchmark indices such as KOSPI 200, KOSDAQ 150, and Korea Value-up, the KRX manages over 1,000 indices that cover equity, derivatives, commodity, bond, multi-asset, global and custom indices.