SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei Site Power Facility won the Global Best Practices Award 2025 from Frost & Sullivan for its continuous technological innovation and industry leadership. This award recognizes Huawei's outstanding contributions to the application of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) technologies and AI-powered green site solutions, highlighting its industry leadership in driving global operators' transition from traditional energy consumers to energy prosumers.

As a benchmark for innovation in the telecom power field, Huawei champions innovation-driven development and has consistently transformed cutting-edge technologies into a core driving force for industry advancement over many years.

Huawei will continue collaborating with global operators and partners to drive digital and intelligent upgrades across the telecom power industry through industry-leading technologies and solutions. The joint efforts will build telecom power networks that are simplified, green, resilient, and reliable.