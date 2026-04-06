진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Stick, don't swallow: Skin patches emerge as the next big thing in wellness

기사 요약: 이제는 영양제를 먹는 대신 피부에 직접 붙여 흡수시키는 패치형 영양제가 새로운 뷰티, 헬스 트렌드로 떠오르고 있다.

[1] Supplements you wear, not swallow, are quickly gaining traction as the latest crossover between beauty and wellness, fueled by celebrity routines, social media buzz and advances in transdermal delivery technology.

supplements: 보충제

swallow: (음식 등을) 삼키다

gain traction: 성장세를 타다

crossover: 활동이나 스타일이 두 가지 이상의 분야에 걸친 것

[2] The trend recently drew attention after singer and actor Nana revealed her morning routine on the MBC variety show “Point of Omniscient Interfere,” where she showcased not only her skin care regimen but also a glutathione patch attached to the skin. Known for trying trending beauty products she spots online, Nana’s choice, a glutathione patch from Ring Tap, quickly sparked interest among viewers.

draw attention to~: 관심을 끌다

routine: 규칙적으로 하는 일의 통상적인 순서

regimen: 운동 및 식이 요법

spark interest: 관심을 불러 일으키다

[3] Patches are expanding beyond skin care. Brands such as Hautuki have introduced growth-support patches for children, while Foggone targets office workers and students dealing with so-called “brain fog,” using magnesium microneedle technology applied to pressure points like the temples. Other variants include energy-boosting, melatonin and slimming patches, reflecting a broader shift toward functional, lifestyle-driven products.

expanding: 확장하다

growth-support: 키 성장에 도움되는

target: (목표로 하는) 대상

functional: 실용적인

[4] Among various nutrients, vitamin D has emerged as particularly well-suited to patch delivery due to its small molecular size and fat-soluble properties. Combined with its global demand for bone health and immune support, it has become a leading ingredient in the category.

nutrient: 영양소

emerge: 떠오르다

well-suited: 매우 적합하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10704939

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638