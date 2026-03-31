South Korea on Tuesday condemned all acts threatening UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, after Indonesian personnel were killed and wounded in the region.

The foreign ministry issued the statement after two peacekeepers were killed in a vehicle explosion in southern Lebanon on Monday, with an Indonesian soldier killed in a separate projectile explosion. Two other soldiers were also wounded.

"We express deep concern over the recent casualties among Indonesian personnel serving in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon," ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a commentary.

"We strongly condemn all acts that threaten the safety and security of UNIFIL, including the Dongmyeong Unit," he said, referring to the South Korean peacekeeping unit deployed to Lebanon.

The ministry said that attacks against UNIFIL constitute violations of international humanitarian law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"We urge full compliance with these obligations under all circumstances," he added. (Yonhap)