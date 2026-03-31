South Korea is again brimming with election pledges to build domed stadiums or cultural arenas to stimulate the local economy ahead of June's local elections, but watchers say the pledges may be unrealistic, citing unfulfilled pledges from politicians in the past.

Among the latest are Busan mayoral hopefuls Reps. Chun Jae-soo and Joo Jin-woo. Both lawmakers have pledged to turn Busan's North Port site into a cultural complex as part of a redevelopment project if they are elected into office.

Chun, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea who was formerly oceans minister in the current Lee Jae Myung administration, announced Saturday he was envisioning a "domed baseball stadium with a view of the ocean."

His plan was to move the home for the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization league to the proposed stadium with a retractable roof at the historic Busan North Port site. The Giants have been playing in Sajik Baseball Stadium, about 10 kilometers north of the port site, since 1986.

"I will create a space where people can watch baseball during the baseball season without worrying about rain, wind or fine dust, and enjoy exhibitions, stage performances, shopping and leisure activities during the off-season," Chun said on Facebook, soon after the Giants won on opening day of the 2026 season.

"Like (Oracle Park) in San Francisco, a seaside baseball stadium could turn into a cultural complex that is connected with Busan Station," he added, without detailed plans as to the capacity of the stadium, the exact location or financing for the proposed project.

Joo, a lawmaker of main opposition People Power Party, countered Chun with a similar plan Monday to build a domed arena in the North Port site, tentatively dubbed Busan Ocean Dome.

Joo's plan differed from Chun's in that the proposed domed facility with a retractable roof would mainly be used as a concert venue for K-pop artists and musicians from both home and abroad, as well as a venue for e-sports.

Under Joo's plan, instead, Sajik Baseball Stadium would remain the home of the Giants after its ongoing renovation project, set for completion by 2031, and would become a main venue for sports fans in Busan, making it unnecessary for Lotte Giants to relocate.

Also on Monday, Democratic Party Rep. Lee Won-taeg, who is seeking to be governor of North Jeolla Province, said he would push to build a domed baseball stadium in the province and attract an expansion 11th professional KBO team to play there if elected as governor.

The proposed domed facility would operate year-round, Lee said in a press conference.

"The new stadium is not merely a baseball stadium used for only half the year," Lee said. "We will make the most out of the property by adopting a multipurpose model similar to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom."

The dome arms race also includes a proposed plan in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, to build a domed baseball stadium with a capacity of some 50,000 by 2031.

Yang Seung-jo, South Chungcheong Province governor hopeful of the Democratic Party, said Monday in a press conference that the campaign's domed stadium pledge resembles that of incumbent Gov. Kim Tae-heum's plan announced last year.

But Yang said his plan would not require the provincial government's spending, pledging to fully cover the construction cost with central government funding by reviving the stalled megacity plan in the region and with subsequent state budgetary support.

Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui of the Democratic Party, contending to be Seoul mayor, in February unveiled plans to build a "Seoul Dome" that could be used as a sports complex at the site of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.

The KBO currently has 10 baseball teams nationwide, with only one of them, the Kiwoom Heroes, using a domed stadium, the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. The stadium with some 17,000 capacity does not feature a retractable roof.

South Korea is expecting two more domed baseball stadiums. One of them, SSG Landers Stadium for the SSG Landers in the Cheongna neighborhood of Incheon, is under construction and set for completion by the end of 2027. The other, Jamsil Domed Stadium, planned through a reconstruction of the existing home for the LG Twins and Doosan Bears, has yet to break ground but is set to open in 2032.

One expert assessed that having more domed baseball stadiums could potentially build on momentum for the KBO, but what is more important is for politicians to live up to their promises.

"Had all political promises been realized, Busan would have had at least three baseball stadiums," Min Hoon-ki, a SPOTV baseball commentator, told The Korea Herald, acknowledging that a domed stadium "will have many uses" in the offseason.

Min added that the KBO's expansion of an 11th team would be unrealistic, given that the structural challenges of the professional league, due to a diminishing talent pool with the country's population decline, have already made it far from sustainable with its 10-team system.