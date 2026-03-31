‘The Bird That Drinks Tears’ shortlisted for French literary prize; set for English release in June

South Korean author Lee Young-do’s fantasy epic "The Bird That Drinks Tears" has been shortlisted for the foreign novel category of the Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire, one of France’s honors in science fiction and fantasy.

The award, selected by a jury of critics, writers and journalists, will be announced May 18.

First published in 2003, Lee’s four-volume series has sold more than a million copies in Korea and is widely regarded as a cornerstone of Korean fantasy literature for its inventive world-building.

The first volume, "The Heart of the Nhaga," has since been translated into more than 30 languages. The English edition, translated by Anton Hur, is scheduled for publication in the US and UK in June. It will be Lee's first English release.

According to the Korean publisher Golden Bough, the French edition of the first volume has sold more than 20,000 copies within four months of its release.

Set in a world inhabited by four races — humans; fiery Dokkaebi (here spelled Tokkebi), drawn from Korean folklore; the heartless, semi-immortal reptilian Nhaga; and the Rekon, giant birdlike warriors — each serves a different god.

The story follows an uneasy alliance among three — a human, a Tokkebi and a Rekon — on a mission to escort a Nhaga north. The group must quickly overcome deep-seated distrust and prejudice to survive. Just as crucially, they must uncover the true purpose of their mission, unaware that the fate of the world may depend on this one Nhaga reaching the North intact.

In 2023, the series drew attention when it set a record for a single-country export deal in Korean publishing, with overseas rights sold to a European publisher for roughly 300 million won ($195,500) in advance royalties.

In an interview with The Korea Herald that year, Lee expressed uncertainty about the global reception of his work.

“I just wrote what I could. I’m not sure how it would work in other languages or cultural regions. Every reader has a different point of view. For my part, I keep writing because it’s fun,” he said.

His debut novel, "Dragon Raja," another landmark in Korean fantasy, has sold over a million copies and been translated into Chinese and Japanese.