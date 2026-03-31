Amazon Web Services Korea said it plans to invest an additional 7 trillion won ($4.6 billion) in South Korea by 2031 to expand artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, while stepping up the use of AI in cybersecurity.

The plan, disclosed via the Korea Internet & Security Agency portal, represents the largest investment by a global cloud provider in Korea, bringing AWS’s total investment in the country to 12.6 trillion won.

AWS said its operations are expected to contribute about 15.6 trillion won to Korea’s GDP between 2023 and 2027, underscoring its growing role in the country’s digital economy.

Alongside the infrastructure expansion, the company is integrating generative AI into its security operations. Its Security Incident Response service uses AI agents to investigate cyber incidents, significantly improving detection and response times.

AWS is also strengthening its broader security framework, including the adoption of zero-trust architecture and mandatory multi-factor authentication for all users.

The company said it continues to meet both global and local compliance standards, including CSAP and ISMS certifications, as it targets further growth in Korea’s public and financial sectors.

“Security is our top priority, and we will continue to invest to support safe AI adoption,” said Ham Kee-ho, AWS Korea country managing director.