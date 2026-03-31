SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a list of emerging Asian cities that are becoming hotspots for bar-hopping enthusiasts in 2026. These destinations offer unique nightlife experiences that are drawing attention from travelers seeking new adventures.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai is not just about temples and mountains; it's also a burgeoning nightlife destination. The city offers a mix of traditional Thai bars and modern cocktail lounges, making it a perfect spot for those looking to explore a different side of Thailand. Visitors can enjoy a night out in the bustling Nimmanhaemin area, where creativity and culture blend seamlessly with the nightlife.

Osaka, Japan

Known for its culinary delights, Osaka is also gaining fame for its eclectic bar scene. From hidden speakeasies to bustling izakayas, the city offers a diverse range of drinking spots. Visitors can enjoy local sake and craft cocktails while soaking in the energetic vibe of this Japanese city. The Dotonbori district, with its neon lights and lively atmosphere, provides a unique backdrop for an unforgettable bar-hopping experience.

Da Nang, Vietnam

Da Nang is quickly becoming a favorite for nightlife seekers. The city's bar scene is a blend of beachfront bars with stunning views and cozy pubs with live music. The dynamic atmosphere and affordable drinks make it an attractive destination for those looking to experience Vietnam's nightlife. The Han River area, with its vibrant night markets and riverside bars, offers a picturesque setting for a night of exploration and enjoyment.

Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya offers a unique bar-hopping experience with its mix of traditional and contemporary bars. The city's vibrant districts are hubs for nightlife, where visitors can enjoy local beers and cocktails in a lively setting. Nagoya's blend of history and modernity provides a distinctive backdrop for a night out. The Sakae district, known for its entertainment options and bustling nightlife, is a must-visit for those seeking a diverse and exciting bar scene.

Jeju Island, South Korea

Jeju Island's nightlife is as diverse as its natural beauty. The island boasts a variety of bars, from chic lounges to quirky themed bars. With a friendly local crowd and a wide selection of drinks, Jeju Island is an exciting destination for those looking to explore South Korea's vibrant bar scene. The Seogwipo area, with its coastal charm and unique bar offerings, provides a refreshing escape for travelers seeking a blend of relaxation and excitement.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda shared, "Across Asia, more and more cities are redefining nightlife on their own terms, and offering visitors the best of post-sunset adventures. Agoda is thrilled to spotlight these destinations, offering travelers a chance to explore new and exciting bar-hopping experiences across a range of locales in the region."

Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, make it easy for travelers to plan their next adventure, including thrilling bar-hop holidays. For the best deals, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.