Ilzat Kasymov, Uzbekistan’s deputy minister of investment, industry and trade, and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young on Tuesday vowed to cooperate in deepening economic ties between Korea and Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

They underscored a renewed push for investment-led cooperation and expanded private-sector engagement.

The discussions come ahead of the Korea-Central Asia Summit scheduled for September 2026, as both countries move to broaden cooperation in industry, trade, supply chains and investment under their “special strategic partnership.”

During a business meeting at Herald Square, Kasymov reviewed preparations for the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum set for June 2026 in Uzbekistani capital Tashkent, co-hosted by Herald Media Group and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The forum is to facilitate direct engagement between business communities and boost cross-border investment ties.

“The Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent will further activate bilateral economic ties and contribute to Korea-Central Asia Summit in September,” Kasymov underlined.

Kasymov and Choi agreed to facilitate investment, trade and tourism, and coordinate closely on Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent and the Korea-Central Asia Summit in Seoul this September.

“Building trust and relationships between companies is essential, as investment and business expansion naturally follow from strong human connections,” said Choi.

Kasymov is currently on an official visit to Korea, where he also met Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to depart for Australia on Wednesday.

Established in 1992 and upgraded to a special strategic partnership in 2019, Korea and Uzbekistan have steadily expanded cooperation across infrastructure, energy and critical minerals, reinforcing Uzbekistan’s role as a key partner in Central Asia.