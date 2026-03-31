SHANGHAI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Shanghai West Bund opened in 2023 as the first MGM-branded city hotel in mainland China. Located in Shanghai's West Bund area near major art landmarks such as the West Bund Museum and Tank Shanghai, the hotel has become part of the area's cultural scene, combining art, luxury, entertainment, and its signature S.H.O.W. service.

The hotel is designed to bring art into everyday life through its "Gan Chuang" concept, which combines emotions and creativity to let guests experience art in a natural way. This concept is expressed through installations, visual details, and artistic elements that appear throughout public spaces, guest rooms, restaurants, and the spa.

Designed by HBA, the interiors mix Eastern inspiration with modern design. Warm wood tones are combined with touches of blue, green, and orange, while materials such as fabric, leather, and stone add texture and comfort. Details like handcrafted lighting and ceramic pieces give each space character.

The hotel works with artists such as Ni Zhiqi, Jeremyville, and Shan Xiaoming, each bringing a unique style—Ni Zhiqi uses his "NI Tone" colors, Jeremyville creates bold and playful visuals, and Shan Xiaoming adds symbolic forms. The hotel also supports ESG principles by partnering with artists who use recycled materials and modern versions of traditional techniques, maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and responsible design.

The property includes 161 guest rooms and 58 suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Huangpu River and the West Bund. Dining is a key part of the experience, with four venues offering different concepts: Riva serves modern Italian cuisine in an artistic setting; Royal Court focuses on authentic Cantonese dishes made with high-quality ingredients; Emerald Lounge offers an art-inspired afternoon tea; and Sky59 rooftop bar provides creative cocktails and city views. Leisure facilities include a Zen-inspired spa, a river-view fitness center, and a rooftop infinity pool, while event spaces include the West Bund Hall and flexible meeting rooms for both business and social events.

With its international ambiance and deep connection to the West Bund cultural district, MGM Shanghai West Bund is both a luxury hotel and a cultural destination—an ideal gateway for guests to discover the city's dynamic art and creative scene.