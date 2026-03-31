BTS wrote itself into music chart history on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US, following the release of its fifth LP, “Arirang.”

BTS occupied the top nine spots on the Global 200, tying a record Taylor Swift set in 2024. On the Global Excl. US chart, the septet held all top 13 spots — dethroning Swift's nine last year — with all the tracks of the new album except the sixth track, which features the tolling of the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok.

Main track “Swim” topped both charts.

“Swim” made a chart-topping debut on the Hot 100, the seventh to do so, according to the chart preview, while the album topped the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, BTS announced that it will relaunch its own reality show “Run BTS,” following a hiatus of about three years.