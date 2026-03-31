Experienced leader, Steven Xie, to serve as Executive Vice President & Managing Director, based in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, a global leader in automated intralogistics solutions, is strengthening the resources available to its Southeast Asian (SEA) customers through a new structure for the Asia Pacific excluding China (APeC) region.

This regional strengthening comes as Swisslog celebrates more than 30 years of operations in Southeast Asia, marking three decades of supporting the region's logistics transformation with advanced automation solutions and local expertise.

Closer integration with Australia, New Zealand, and other Asia Pacific neighbours enables alignment across markets while strengthening Swisslog's existing SEA service and management teams, and providing closer knowledge sharing between regions. It also provides SEA customers with direct access to expertise from across Swisslog's broader Asia Pacific operations, including the Australia and New Zealand operations.

Swisslog's Malaysia office already hosts one of the three global Research and Development teams, which includes strong in-house software SynQ, development, realisation and customer service expertise. This expertise will be shared with the Asia Pacific region, and SEA teams will learn from the wide range of projects being implemented in different regions.

Steven Xie to lead Swisslog APeC

The broader APeC region will be overseen by experienced leader Steven Xie, who will serve as Executive Vice President & Managing Director, based in Malaysia. Steven, who first joined Swisslog in 2017, has a hands-on approach that includes a close involvement with all countries and their teams.

"Across Southeast Asia, we are seeing increasing demand for scalable, resilient automation solutions as businesses respond to e-commerce growth, labour constraints, and rising service expectations," says Xie.

"Bringing our markets closer together allows us to share engineering expertise, project experience, and innovation across borders. That collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver complex automation programs while maintaining the local presence our customers rely on."

Across the APeC region, Swisslog works with major brands – including household names – Yusen Logistics Singapore, True Thailand, Sanritsu Japan, Coca-Cola Amatil (CCA) Australia, Jaycar Electronics, Blum Australia, LinFox Australia, BevChain Australia – among many others.

Futureproofing warehouse automation with whole-of-life approach

Across the region, Swisslog is rolling out its "Ready for the Next" strategy, which highlights its role as a true lifetime automation partner, not just a solution provider.

"We take an outcomes-based approach to warehouse automation. For our customers, 'next' isn't about chasing new technology for its own sake – it's about future confidence," says Xie.

"That means delivering throughput that holds up in live production, not just during commissioning. It means designing resilience into every system so it can adjust to seasonal peaks, SKU growth, or new fulfilment models. And it means creating scalable pathways that allow capacity to expand without disruptive re-platforming."

"Being 'Ready for the Next' means staying accountable for the outcome long after go-live, meaning our customers' decisions remain right as demand, channels, and product mix evolve."

Local insights with regional resources

Under the new APeC structure, Swisslog customers across the region will gain tangible operational advantages, including:

"Successful automation depends on local insight," says Xie. "From compliance and safety standards to labour dynamics and infrastructure considerations, every market has its nuances. Our local SEA teams remain at the forefront of customer engagement."

"At the same time, regional alignment gives us the depth and flexibility to respond quickly to changing requirements and to support long-term growth strategies."

"Our commitment to Southeast Asia is clear. We are locally engaged, regionally integrated, and focused on helping our customers build automation strategies that are resilient, scalable, and truly ready for what comes next."

About Swisslog

Swisslog designs, manufactures and optimizes automated logistics solutions across the supply chain, powered by our modular SynQ software platform. With a global team of passionate employees and a portfolio of best-in-class technologies, we partner with customers from solution design through lifecycle.

www.swisslog.com/en-my