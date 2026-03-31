Kwon Eunbi is joining Galaxy Corporation as her exclusive contract with Woollim Entertainment ends Tuesday, according to a local media report.

Woollim Entertainment, however, said that the two parties will have a final discussion on renewal, leaving the door open for continuing the relationship that began in 2015.

Kwon was the leader of the project girl group Iz*One, which debuted in 2018 and disbanded in April 2021. Eunbi began her solo career four months later with the release of "Door."

She has dropped three mini albums and two single albums as a soloist. Her latest release was the digital single “Hello Stranger” from April last year.