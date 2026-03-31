South Korea plans to spend 433.9 billion won ($285 million) through 2030 to expand scientific survey and other research projects on the easternmost islets of Dokdo, officials said Tuesday.

The planned five-year budget is aimed at ensuring access and use of Dokdo, the government said.

Under the plan, the government will focus on research and management of the volcanic formations, designated as a National Monument and a protected natural reserve.

It covers efforts to establish an integrated platform for terrain and ecological information of the islets as part of response measures to climate change.

Buoys, drones and other unmanned equipment will be utilized to better collect data and create models to predict Dokdo's future maritime environment.

The government also seeks to look for new indigenous species and biomaterials on the islets, and make infrastructure repairs ahead of the planned airport on nearby Ulleung Island, due for completion next year. (Yonhap)