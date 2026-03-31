The Collective is a regional network of senior communications strategists across six Southeast Asian markets to guide Japanese companies in building trusted and respected corporate and brand presence overseas

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Office, a Tokyo- and Singapore-based strategic communications consultancy led by President and CEO Tetsuya Honda, today announced the official launch of PR Collective Asia, an advisory network dedicated to helping Japanese enterprises enhance corporate reputation, brand trust, and leadership presence across Southeast Asia.

The network brings together seasoned communications leaders from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, providing companies with direct access to deep market insights, cultural understanding, and strategic counsel. PR Collective Asia supports Japanese business decision-makers in managing complex communications challenges, from reputation positioning to stakeholder engagement to campaign roll-outs in fast-evolving regional contexts.

"As ASEAN's combined GDP approaches parity with Japan's, the Southeast Asia region is now one of the most vital growth region for Japanese enterprises," said Honda. "Yet success in these markets requires more than translation of a domestic playbook. It requires business to meaningfully communicate based on understanding of local social, business, and communications nuances. PR Collective Asia was created to meet that need: enabling Japanese companies find their voice and leadership position within Southeast Asia's fast-changing markets."

Strategic Advisory Network for Market Growth

PR Collective Asia delivers global-level strategic communications through a collaborative framework designed for sustainable business growth:

Conference Launch Event: "Asia Insight 2026"

To commemorate the launch, Honda Office will host the "Asia Insight 2026" conference on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Otemachi Mitsui Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Themed "Local Capability," the event will convene prominent business leaders, including Shigeo Nakamura, President of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., to share perspectives on achieving sustainable business growth in Asia through strategic and locally grounded strategies.

A Powerhouse of Expertise: Our Strategic Partners

At the core of PR Collective Asia is a regional network of trusted communications advisors, who bring not only decades of experience but also a deep understanding of the social, political, and business dynamics unique to their markets:

Tetsuya Honda (Japan)

CEO, Honda Office / PR Collective Asia Founder

Tetsuya Honda is a Japanese PR professional named one of PRWeek's "300 Most Influential PR Professionals in the World" and was awarded "PR Professional of the Year" at the global PRWeek Awards 2015. He has worked with leading brands including P&G, Toyota, and Ajinomoto. In 2023, he relocated to Singapore to expand his activities overseas and was recently named to PRovoke Media's "Innovator 25 Asia-Pacific 2024."

Yvonne Koh (Singapore)

Founder & Managing Director, Saeloun Asia

Yvonne Koh is a PR strategist with nearly 30 years of experience across Asia Pacific and the United States, specialising in reputation management, crisis communications, and organisational transformation. She has held leadership roles at leading global PR agencies including Edelman and MSLGroup.

At PayPal, she served as Director of Communications for Asia Pacific, where she led the development of an integrated communications structure overseeing all markets in the region. During the Indian Ocean tsunami, she directed crisis communications for the Sri Lanka Tourist Board, successfully leading tourism recovery initiatives across 14 international markets.

With deep expertise in advising Asian organisations, Yvonne has supported a wide range of clients in the region, including the AVPN, AIA, Singapore's National Heritage Board and Haier.

Matthew Underwood (Vietnam)

Managing Director, Matterhorn Communications

Matthew Underwood is a PR strategist with more than 20 years of experience in Vietnam, specializing in reputation building in emerging markets and supporting market entry into Vietnam.

He is the founder of Matterhorn Communications, where he has grown the firm into a leading PR agency headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, and has led market entry and communications strategies for global companies. Prior to this, he spent two years in Singapore as a Regional Account Director at Upstream Asia, and earlier held account management roles at Wrights in Australia.

Sophis Kasemsahasin (Thailand)

Founder & CEO, Brand Foresight

Sophis Kasemsahasin is a leading PR strategist from Thailand with over 20 years of

experience in strategic communications and crisis management.

She previously served as the founding Managing Director of FleishmanHillard Thailand, where she supported

multinational corporations and government entities through periods of transformation.

She played a leading role in the Thai government's "Rebranding Thailand" initiative as

well as the response to the 2011 flood crisis, and the 2022 APEC CEO Summit. Her client portfolio includes global

companies such as HP, TikTok, and AstraZeneca, as well as numerous Japanese

corporations, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Nissan Motor Co., and

Kikkoman.

Andy See Teong Leng (Malaysia)

Founder and Managing Director, Perspective Strategies

Andy See Teong Leng is a PR strategist specializing in strategic communications and issues management, with over 25 years of experience primarily in Malaysia.

He established his career at global PR firm Edelman, where he specialized in corporate communications and brand building for public listed and multinational companies. Prior to this, he worked at The Boston Consulting Group, focusing on knowledge management, research and marketing communications. He has advised government agencies as well as companies across the financial services, energy, FMCG, property and infrastructure sectors on reputation management and stakeholder engagement. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor in the School of Media and Communication at Taylor's University and Industrial Advisor to Xiamen University, Malaysia. Andy is a past president of PRCA Malaysia and remains on the Executive Committee of the industry body.

Harry Tumengkol (Indonesia)

Co-Founder and Partner, Image Dynamics

Harry Tumengkol is a PR strategist with over 30 years of experience in strategic communications in Indonesia, spanning both in-house and consultancy roles.

He has held leadership positions at global public relations firms such as APCO Worldwide and Burson-Marsteller. Prior to that, he gained experience at BHP Indonesia, an Australian natural resources company, as well as Bimantara Citra, a diversified media conglomerate which transformed into MNC Group. His client portfolio includes leading global companies such as Google, WhatsApp, Coca-Cola and British American Tobacco, as well as numerous Japanese corporations including Honda Motor, Uniqlo and Kao.

Malyn Molina (Philippines)

President and COO, EON

Malyn Molina is a seasoned PR strategist with over two decades of leadership spanning reputation management, brand strategy, public affairs, and crisis communications, bringing both institutional depth and forward-looking vision to the practice of stakeholder relations.

As President and COO of EON—one of the Philippines' largest and longest-standing integrated communications consultancies—she has steered the agency to sustained industry recognition, including being named Philippines PR Agency of the Year. Under her operational leadership, EON has broadened its reach through cross-regional engagements with institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and key government bodies, developed pioneering reputation frameworks for highly regulated industries, and advanced landmark national branding initiatives. She also brings extensive experience partnering with leading Japanese corporations, including Nissan, Uniqlo, and Ajinomoto.

About PR Collective Asia

PR Collective Asia is a regional strategic PR & communications network founded by HONDA OFFICE to support Japanese companies through a "collective" approach, in building sustainable brand equity and stakeholder trust for Japanese companies across Asia. Led by Tetsuya Honda, the collective brings together experienced strategists from six ASEAN markets under a shared mission: to deliver global-level advisory backed by deep local understanding.

Website: https://hondaoffice.co.jp/prcollective/en/

About Honda Office Inc.

HONDA OFFICE is a strategic PR planning firm based in Tokyo and Singapore. Founded by Tetsuya Honda, named one of PRWeek's "300 Most Influential PR Professionals in the World," the firm supports global brands including Toyota, Suntory, and Ajinomoto.

For more information: https://hondaoffice.co.jp/en/