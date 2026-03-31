The veterans ministry on Tuesday designated late British Army Lt. Col. James Power Carne as the Korean War hero of April in recognition of his service during the 1950-53 war.

Carne, who served as the commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, the Gloucestershire Regiment, part of the British 29th Infantry Brigade, was recognized for his valor in fighting for the defense of freedom, the ministry said.

The British brigade headed off the invasion of Chinese forces during a large-scale offensive into Seoul during the battle at Seolmari in Paju, just north of Seoul, effectively holding off repeated enemy assaults for three days in April 1951.

Their resistance enabled the main U.N. forces to withdraw safely and secured them enough time to reorganize the front lines and establish a new defensive line north of Seoul, according to the ministry.

Carne was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest decoration of valor in the British armed forces, by the British government in October 1953 in recognition of his outstanding leadership and bravery. (Yonhap)