President Lee Jae Myung was set to meet with a delegation of US House lawmakers Tuesday, officials said.

The planned meeting with US lawmakers comes amid the war in the Middle East. Seoul and Washington have also been in talks over South Korea's $350 billion investment plan in the United States under a bilateral trade deal.

The talks will mark Lee's third meeting with US lawmakers since taking office.

In August last year, he met with Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Andy Kim (D-NJ) in Seoul before his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On his visit to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly the following month, he held talks with four lawmakers, including Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), and expressed hope to prevent a recurrence of the detention of South Korean workers following an immigration raid at a battery plant in Georgia. (Yonhap)