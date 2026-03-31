Powered by her second straight LPGA title, Kim Hyo-joo has reached her career-high No. 3 in the world rankings.

Kim went up a spot to crack the top three in the latest edition of the women's world golf rankings released Tuesday. Charley Hull of England fell from No. 3 to No. 4.

Kim won the Ford Championship in Phoenix on the weekend, seven days after claiming the Fortinet Founders Cup title just outside San Francisco.

The first of these two wins had catapulted Kim from No. 8 to her then career-high No. 4 and then the 30-year-old moved up another notch this week.

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand remained at No. 1. Nelly Korda of the United States, runner-up to Kim in each of the past two tournaments, stayed at No. 2.

Kim Sei-young, the one other South Korean in the top 10, slipped a spot to No. 10. (Yonhap)