Hanwha Defense USA ‌and Hanwha Philly Shipyard won their first US Navy project ‌as a subcontractor to Vard Marine US on the Next Generation ⁠Logistics Ship Program to develop smaller and more agile vessels for ⁠use in refueling, rearming and resupplying combat ships, ​the companies said on Monday.

It is ‌the first US Navy contract ‌awarded ‌to Hanwha Defense since ‌its founding and ​Hanwha's acquisition of the Philly Shipyard. ⁠Since the shipyard acquisition in December 2024, Hanwha has invested ⁠more than $200 ​million ⁠to upgrade Philly Shipyard's workforce, capabilities and ​capacity.

South Korea's Hanwha Group is among a handful ⁠of international firms that ⁠have ⁠pledged ‌to invest in rebuilding US maritime production, which President Donald ​Trump has identified as a priority. (Reuters)