Hanwha Defense USA ‌and Hanwha Philly Shipyard won their first US Navy project ‌as a subcontractor to Vard Marine US on the Next Generation ⁠Logistics Ship Program to develop smaller and more agile vessels for ⁠use in refueling, rearming and resupplying combat ships, ​the companies said on Monday.

Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget (second from eft), US Navy Secretary John Phelan (third from left) and Hanwha Group Vice Chair Kim Dong-kwan (fourth from left) pose for a photo on July 30, 2025 after touring Hanwha Philly Shipyard in the US. (Hanwha Group)
Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget (second from eft), US Navy Secretary John Phelan (third from left) and Hanwha Group Vice Chair Kim Dong-kwan (fourth from left) pose for a photo on July 30, 2025 after touring Hanwha Philly Shipyard in the US. (Hanwha Group)

It is ‌the first US Navy contract ‌awarded ‌to Hanwha Defense since ‌its founding and ​Hanwha's acquisition of the Philly Shipyard. ⁠Since the shipyard acquisition in December 2024, Hanwha has invested ⁠more than $200 ​million ⁠to upgrade Philly Shipyard's workforce, capabilities and ​capacity.

South Korea's Hanwha Group is among a handful ⁠of international firms that ⁠have ⁠pledged ‌to invest in rebuilding US maritime production, which President Donald ​Trump has identified as a priority. (Reuters)

Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania. (Hanwha Group)
Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania. (Hanwha Group)