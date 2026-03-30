A total of 60 South Korean corporate workers based in Iraq had been evacuated to safety amid the continuing war in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The workers left Iraq for neighboring countries, including Kuwait, Turkey and Jordan, between March 18 and Sunday on the advice of the South Korean Embassy in Iraq, with assistance from embassy staff, according to the ministry.

In addition, three more South Koreans left Lebanon for Turkey, last Friday as South Korea evacuates its nationals from the conflict-hit Middle East.

An estimated 1,500 South Koreans have evacuated the region with assistance from the ministry since the conflict erupted. (Yonhap)